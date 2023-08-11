Sick of Smoke | Residents encouraged to try edibles amid smoke complaints

Management for Fairlington Villages told WUSA9 they've received complaints from several tenants about the smell of marijuana in the building.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — After complaints from residents about the smell of smoke, management at Fairlington Villages on South Abingdon Street in Arlington, has offered up some suggestions to their residents that are causing quite a buzz.

"I got a complaint about marijuana smoking. Someone sent over that they were gonna have to leave because their child was being exposed to marijuana and asked what can be done, what can the association do," said Gregor Roby, the GM for Fairlington Villages.

Thus came to light the idea to send out this message to residents:

Management continues to receive complaints about the transference of smoking odors from cigarettes and marijuana from one unit to others, especially in the multi-unit buildings.

If you are a smoker or allow smoking in your unit, please make every attempt to ensure that your unit is sealed (common walls, outlets, behind appliances, etc.) to minimize the transference of smoke and smoke odors.

Non-smoker unit owners experiencing the negative effects of the transference of smoke odors are also encouraged to take such measures.

Other mitigation measures that can be effective are:

1. Purchase and use an air purifier (smokers and non-smokers)

2. Place a wet towel at the bottom of your door to prevent the smoke and odor from entering the hallway.

3. For marijuana consumers, consult your prescribing physician to determine whether edibles may be an effective and non-intrusive delivery method in lieu of smoking.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation in the effort to mitigate the negative effects of smoking and the transference of smoke odors to others.

They also posted the message through a series of tweets.

What stuck out, was one of the tweets that was first reported on by ARLnow.

"It’s one way to cut down on the smoke and it's a legal and viable alternative," said Roby.

He says it seemed like a simple solution.

"Driving down the street you can smell the car in front of you and walking down the hallways in common communities you can smell that odor it's more pungent than spicy kitchens or cigarette smokers. It has a unique smell, aroma and it kind of lingers," said Roby.

"So that was one way to stop it if you need marijuana or are recreating with it not causing a smoking problem for yourself or neighbors. That would be one way to do it so that was. just seemed like a common sense maybe," he said.

Roby told WUSA9 they've received three complaints in the last four months.