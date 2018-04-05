A man is in serious condition after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

The shooting happened at 11th Street S. and S. Edgewood Street around 8:30 p.m. after police say an officer was attempting to make a traffic stop on a wanted woman inside a car. A man was driving the car while the woman was the passenger.

Police say the man refused to stop and at some point, rammed his car into a police cruiser. During this time, police say more than one officer opened fire.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police say the woman riding with him was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

