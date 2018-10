ARLINGTON- An man has died after an assault late Thursday night, police said.

ACPD is investigating a homicide at 13th St. S. At S. George Mason Dr. Preliminary investigation reveals that a male victim was assaulted and transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Investigation is ongoing. Expect police presence in the area. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) October 19, 2018

It happened on 13th Street S. at S. George Mason Drive.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the man was assaulted and transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said they have a suspect in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

