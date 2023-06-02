x
Arlington

Little Free Library that was blown up in Arlington gets rebuilt

Back in November, the fire department responded to the 100 block of North Columbus Street where an explosion destroyed the Little Free Library.

ARLINGTON, Va. — After an explosion in Arlington, Virginia destroyed a Free Little Library last year, someone rebuilt it last week, the owner told WUSA9 on Monday.

Back in November, the fire department responded to the 100 block of North Columbus Street for a reported fire outside.

At the scene, crews discovered a small fire, as well as a destroyed privately owned outdoor book collection box – a Little Free Library.

While checking out the initial crime scene, the Arlington County Fire Prevention Office located a second possible crime scene nearby at the Lubber Run amphitheater. 

The scene was processed by the Arlington County Fire Prevention Office with assistance from the Arlington County Fire Department Bomb Squad, Virginia State Police (VSP), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI.

On Monday, the owner of that particular Free Little Library told WUSA9 that someone came and installed a new one.

Credit: Sharon Beth Bronheim
Credit: Sharon Beth Bronheim

"It really is beautiful," said Sharon Beth Bronheim, the woman who owned the one that was destroyed. "Someone took a lot of care in making it – the detail of the small strips of wood and the shingles on the roof!"

Bronheim said someone came and put up the new Free Little Library while she was out last Wednesday.

Whomever it was, she appreciates their effort.

