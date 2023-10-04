Ireland's Four Courts to reopen one year after rideshare crash

The layout of the pub will also remain the same except for some new features including a new draft beer system.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Ireland's Four Courts in Arlington will reopen its doors to the public on Thursday. The beloved pub's reopening comes over a year after the building was severely damaged in a fiery crash.

The pub posted the latest update on Facebook Tuesday to say excitement is building and that they look forward to welcoming everyone back to the bar.

After months of renovation and collecting donations from bars and pubs across the DMV, Ireland's Four Courts is bringing employees back in to work. Many of whom will be recognizable to patrons as the restaurant says it did its best to retain all of its employees.

The layout of the pub will also remain the same except for some new features including a new draft beer system.

.@ARLnowDOTcom .@ilovearlingtonv Mira Hougen and Claudia Screbo took a break from college to take a final tour #finalcountdown #fourcourtsreopeningsoon pic.twitter.com/WJhPaGQ6Pr — Irelands Four Courts (@irelands4courts) August 31, 2023

On Aug. 12, 2022, more than a dozen people were injured after the rideshare crashed into Ireland's Four Courts on Wilson Boulevard. Nine people were hospitalized, four in critical condition and five others with injuries that weren't life-threatening. Six other people were treated at the scene by first responders and later released.

The act was not intentional, but was likely due to a medical emergency the driver had prior to the crash, officials said.

During the rebuild, Ireland's Four Courts made renovations inside and were able to salvage some of the items from the original bar, including 20 feet of its original mantle.