What's on your Arlington County ballot? Here's a look

Arlington County residents will be voting on everything from the U.S. president and local candidates to ballot initiatives.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — Here is a list of candidates and questions on the Arlington County ballot along with some biographical information obtained from their websites or party websites.

Note that early voting in Virginia started on Friday, Sept. 18 and registered voters have until Oct. 31 to vote at early voting locations across the commonwealth.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3.

U.S. PRESIDENT

Virginia

Vote: 1

RACE: 28

Donald Trump (Republican- Incumbent)

Trump is the 45th President of the United States, seeking a second term. He became president of his father’s real estate business in 1971, and expanded its operations to building or renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casinos and golf courses around the world. He produced and hosted The Apprentice reality television show from 2003 to 2015.

2. Joe Biden (Democrat)

Biden served as the 47th Vice President of the United States from 2009 to 2017 in the Obama administration. Previously he was a U.S. Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009. He served as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1987 to 1995. His first presidential run was for 1988.

3. Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian)

Jorgensen is a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Clemson University. She has worked at IBM as a marketing representative and started her own software and computer technology sales company.

Record 10 million people have already voted in 2020 election https://t.co/eA4QgxkO3A — WUSA9 (@wusa9) October 13, 2020

U.S. SENATE

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 202

In the 2014 election, Democratic incumbent Mark Warner won the office by a very narrow margin -- about 1% -- to Republican political operative Ed Gillespie. No one expected the race to be this close in 2014. It should be noted that a republican has not taken a Virginia U.S. Senate seat in Virginia since 2002 (John Warner took it then).

Mark Warner (Democrat-incumbent)

Warner is the incumbent and has held this office since 2008. He is seeking his 3rd term. Before serving in the Senate, Warner served as the Governor of Virginia from 2002-2006 and chairman of the National Governors Association 2004-2005. Previously, Warner was an entrepreneur and executive in the technology industry. https://markwarnerva.com/

2. Daniel Gade (Republican)

Gade is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who served more than 20 years in the U.S., Korea, and Iraq. In Iraq, he endured a combat wound that led to the amputation of his right leg. He has since earned a Ph.D. in public administration and policy, served on national councils discussing veteran and disability issues, and now teaches at American University.

Website: https://gadeforvirginia.com/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 8

Virginia

Vote 1

RACE 218



This district comprises all of Arlington County, and portions of Fairfax County and all of Alexandria City and Falls Church City.

Donald Beyer, Jr. (Democrat-incumbent)

Beyer is the incumbent and has held this office since 2015. He is seeking his 4th term. Before serving in Congress, he was the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia from 1990 to 1998 and was the Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein under President Obama.

Website: http://friendsofdonbeyer.com/ Jeff Jordan (Republican)

Jordan worked as a contractor for the Department of Defense and 5th generation combat veteran. He served in the Army for 27 years.

Website: https://jeffjordanforcongress.com/



Board of Supervisors

Vote 1

RACE 234

Libby Garvey (Democrat-Incumbent)

Garvey is the incumbent and was elected to the Board in 2012. Previously, she served on the Arlington County School Board for 15 years.

Website: https://libbygarvey.com/

Audrey Clement (Independent)

Clement is a member of the Arlington Transportation Commission and civic activist. Website: https://audreyclement.com/



School Board

Vote 2

RACE 236



David Priddy

Priddy has served on various committees and local organizations including as President of Thomas Jefferson Middle School PTA, on the Abingdon, Patrick Henry and Fleet PTAs, and on the NAACP Education Committee.

Website: https://priddyforschoolboard.com/

Christina Diaz-Torres

Torres is an education policy specialist and former high school math teacher. Website: https://www.cristinaforarlington.com/

Symone Walker

Walker worked as a Department of Justice Attorney and Mediator for 20 and 14 years respectively. She has served on various committees including the Ashlawn Elementary, Drew Model School, Gunston, and Arlington Special Education PTAs. Website: https://symoneforstudents.com/

VIRGINIA CONSTITUTIONAL QUESTION #1

REDISTRICTING COMMISSION

Vote 1

RACE 226

A “yes” vote on this Constitutional question will establish a bipartisan commission, comprising eight members of the General Assembly and eight members of the public, that would draw new lines for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the House of Delegates election districts. The full General Assembly would vote on these lines, but could not change them. The state Supreme Court would draw the lines if the commission, or the assembly, could NOT agree.

A “no” vote will leave the sole responsibility for drawing the districts with the General Assembly and the Governor.

Current Law:

Under the current Constitution, the General Assembly and the Governor are responsible for drawing new election districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the House of Delegates. These districts are required to be compact and contiguous, and to have populations that are equal to each other.

Proposed Law:

The proposed amendment would shift the responsibility of drawing these election districts from the General Assembly and the Governor to a bipartisan commission, made up of 16 persons, half being members of the General Assembly and half being citizens of the Commonwealth. This commission would draw the election districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the House of Delegates and then submit the maps to the General Assembly for approval. If the commissioners are unable to agree on proposals for maps by a certain date, or if the General Assembly does not approve the submitted maps by a certain date, the commission is allotted additional time to draw new districts, but if maps are not then submitted or approved, the Supreme Court of Virginia becomes responsible for drawing these election districts.

The eight legislative commissioners are appointed by the political party leaders in the state Senate and the House of Delegates, with an equal number from each house and from each major political party. The eight citizen commissioners are picked by a committee of five retired circuit court judges. Four of the retired judges are selected by party leaders in the Senate and the House from a list compiled by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia. These four judges pick the fifth judge from the same list. This selection committee then chooses citizen commissioners from lists created by party leaders in the Senate and the House. Members and employees of Congress or the General Assembly cannot be citizen commissioners. Each party leader in each house gives the selection committee a list of at least 16 candidates, and the committee picks two from each list for a total of eight citizen commissioners.

For a plan to be submitted for the General Assembly’s approval, at least six of the eight citizen commissioners and at least six of the eight legislative commissioners must agree to it.

Additionally, for plans for General Assembly districts to be submitted, at least three of the four Senators on the commission have to agree to the Senate districts' plan and at least three of the four Delegates on the commission have to agree to the House of Delegates districts plan. The General Assembly cannot make any changes to these plans, and the Governor cannot veto any plan approved by the General Assembly.

The amendment also adds a requirement that districts provide, where practicable, opportunities for racial and ethnic communities to elect candidates of their choice.

VIRGINIA CONSTITUTIONAL QUESTION #2

Disabled Veteran Vehicle Tax

Vote 1

RACE 228



A "yes" vote will mean the Constitution of Virginia will be amended to exempt one automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability from state and local taxation.

A "no" vote will leave the Constitution of Virginia unchanged and automobiles and pickup trucks owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability will continue to be subject to state and local taxes.

OFFICIAL WORDING OF QUESTION

Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation.

Current Law

Generally, the Constitution of Virginia requires all property to be taxed. However, there are certain types of property that the Constitution specifically says is not subject to taxation.

Proposed Law

This amendment would add to the list of property that is not subject to state or local taxation one motor vehicle owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability. The amendment says that a motor vehicle means an automobile or pickup truck. The motor vehicle would be exempt from taxation beginning on the date the veteran gets the motor vehicle or January 1, 2021, whichever is later. A veteran who claims this tax exemption would not get back any taxes paid on his motor vehicle prior to January 1, 2021.

Under this amendment, a motor vehicle that is owned by the spouse of a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard with a one hundred percent (100%) service-connected, permanent, and total disability could also be free from taxation. The General Assembly is allowed to pass a law that places conditions or restrictions on this exemption.

ARLINGTON COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Metro & Transportation

Vote 1

RACE 238



Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $29,940,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and other transit, pedestrian, road or transportation projects?

ARLINGTON COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Parks & Recreation

Vote 1

RACE 240



Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $3,630,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for local parks & recreation?

ARLINGTON COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Community Infrastructure

Vote 1

RACE 242



Shall Arlington County contract a debt and issue its general obligation bonds in the maximum principal amount of $7,485,000 to finance, together with other available funds, the cost of various capital projects for County facilities and other County Infrastructure?

ARLINGTON COUNTY BOND QUESTION

Public Schools

Vote 1

RACE 244

