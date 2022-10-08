Elderly woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Arlington County

Detectives remain on the scene to investigate the circumstance of the crash.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A woman has died after being hit by a car in Arlington County Saturday, officials said.

According to Arlington County Police Department, the incident occurred in the 5800 block of Little Falls Road around 9:30 a.m.

The woman was attempting to cross in the intersection of Falls Road when she was struck by a car. Police said, the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but pronounced dead a short time later.

No other information was made available at this time. Arlington County police have not released the name of the woman who was killed.