WASHINGTON -- With fall comes endless flavored pumpkin spice items of every sort but it also brings two new limited-time only flavors at Duck Donuts.

For those of you wondering, yes there are a few Duck Donuts shops in the area.

Through November 25 the donut shop has two new toppings for you to try: chopped apple and a streusel topping. The shop says this will add an extra layer of crunch to the vanilla cake donut. Plus let's not forget about the pumpkin icing.

The donut spot says the fall-inspired flavors make for a great donut sundae. They will also be offering Rio Samba as its seasonal featured coffee brew. The company is launching its fall collection of espresso drink, with flavors such as pumpkin spice latte, salted caramel macchiato, caramel apple butter latte and maple pancake latte are also on that list.

© 2018 WUSA