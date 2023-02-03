'The mail problems do not stop!' Douglas Park residents say mail issues go back a decade

"The mail problems do not stop."

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — Damaged, delayed and sometimes not delivered at all. These are the issues some residents in Douglas Park say they've faced for at least a decade.

"My decals for registration for my car were coming they were an informed delivery on Monday and it's Thursday and they still haven't come," said Rebecca Krafft.

She told WUSA9 she knows the things that bother the Douglas Park community in Arlington County.

"I moderate the list-serv, dog poop is one of them and the mail is the bigger," said Krafft.

She told WUSA9 the mail issues date back a decade.

"The mail problems do not stop," said Krafft.

Krafft shared the below email with us that she received from Arlington County on Feb. 24, in response to an email she sent with her concerns.

Rebecca,

Thank you for writing to the County Board and Manager’s Office. I was asked to review the matter and respond on our office’s collective behalf.

This has been an unfortunate recurring complaint about the quality of mail service offered locally. As you’ve mentioned, Congressman Beyer’s Office has been a primary point of contact for raising these concerns. We would encourage you to continue those efforts. For our part, and as a locality, we are limited with respect to authority over Federal issues. We have and will continue to express our frustration on behalf of residents, but do not have a significant federal lobbying presence to bring to bear on this issue. Regardless, I will ensure your message reaches the Congressman’s District Office, and if there is anything we can do to support those efforts by Congressman Beyer or other Federal Representatives, we will do so. We regret not being able to fix this ourselves as a local problem, because we do know and understand the impact it has on our constituents.

For your benefit, and to share with others so they have this information, you can find various ways to escalate complaints within the USPS. We strongly encourage the use of these venues to share your experiences. Please see: https://www.usa.gov/complaint-against-government for those resources.

Thank you again for writing.

A spokesperson for U.S. Representative Don Beyer shared that since he took office they have received reports from constituents about mail delivery issues in waves.

They told WUSA9 that at the beginning of February, they received an increase in reports of issues in the zip code 22204. The spokesperson said the issues were reported to the local postmaster, who said "they were stepping up staffing and overtime to get deliveries made in a timely manner, which they expected to yield improvements in short order".

Rep. Beyer's office told WUSA9 the "complaints subsequently declined."

The spokesperson said, "Rep. Beyer meets regularly with postmasters from VA-8 jurisdictions including Arlington, which was where the source of a recent inquiry originated. Leadership at Arlington branches tell us that the main issues they face are hiring and retention. They specifically point to losing workforce to private competitors because of differences in pay and benefits. Rep. Beyer cosponsored legislation to boost recruitment and retention for this reason."

"I still like to pay my bills by check and by mail," said Thomas Schadd who also lives in the Douglas Park community.

He told WUSA9 he's also faced mail issues over the years.

"Had mail not arrive is essentially the problem," said Schadd.

He told WUSA9 he's had lengthy conversations with many of the local postal workers and he believes part of the issue is the hilly terrain that makes up his neighborhood. He said the hills aren't ideal for mail carriers who have to walk door-to-door, and when given the choice, the workers pick different routes to deliver their mail.

"You bid for your route, seniority bids first, this is the last route," said Schadd.

He wants USPS to take accountability and fix the issues.

"How long will it take for the post office to address the inequity and difficulty of the routes in this area and how will the post office address hiring qualified people and keeping them," said Schadd.