DC man arrested for Arlington sex assaults

Detectives discovered that between April 1-2, the suspect broke into even more homes and stole property.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — A D.C. man faces several charges for his alleged role in an Arlington break-in and sexual assault.

Geremy Bridgeforth, 34, of Washington, D.C. is charged with burglary with intent to commit murder/rape/robbery and object sexual penetration related to an incident that occurred on April 2 in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood.

The Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit announced the charges against Bridgeforth on Thursday.

After an investigation, detectives determined that between April 1 and April 2, the suspect broke into several homes in the 3900 block of Fairfax Drive and stole property. Bridgeforth was additionally charged with burglary, credit card theft, credit card fraud, and petit larceny related to those offenses.

Police say he was also charged with burglary with intent to commit murder/rape/robbery and aggravated sexual battery related to an April 12 incident in the Clarendon-Courthouse neighborhood.

He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.