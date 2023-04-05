Arlington Board to vote on plan to build pedestrian bridge connecting Crystal City to Regan National Airport

Officials say the bridge would make National Landing the only downtown in the country with its main street within a comfortable 5-minute walk from a major airport.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Plans to build a pedestrian bridge connecting Crystal City, in Arlington, Virginia to the Ronald Regan National Airport could move closer to becoming a reality on Saturday.

The Arlington County Board is set to vote to approve a $4.2 million contract with the Boston-based civil engineering firm Vanassa Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB) so the company can begin drafting preliminary designs for the project.

The girder-style bridge will create a direct five-minute walk between Crystal City and DCA. It will connect the entrance of a future Virginia Railway Express station at 2011 Crystal Drive to DCA’s Terminal 2.

Officials claim the new bridge will also provide a direct connection with the Mount Vernon Trail to offer pedestrians, bicyclists, etc. a fast, convenient way of travel to-and-from the airport.

Once finished, the journey from the foot of the bridge to the newly constructed security checkpoint at DCA would be about 1,300 feet.

After the project is approved, construction could start on the bridge as early as 2025.

If approved, officials say the bridge is expected to be completed in 2028.