Convoy of wreaths destined for Arlington National Cemetery begin arriving Friday

Several thousand volunteers will descend upon the cemetery to lay wreaths for Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 18.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The annual Wreaths Across America escort of handmade, balsam wreaths destined for Arlington National Cemetery will begin arriving in Arlington County on Friday, December 17.

The annual convoy of wreaths, originating in Maine and ending at Arlington National Cemetery, includes over 75 tractor trailers and numerous support vehicles that will reach the cemetery at various times throughout the day.

On Saturday, December 18, several thousand volunteers will descend upon the cemetery and help lay wreaths on every gravesite throughout the property beginning at 8 a.m. The public can anticipate large crowds and heavy pedestrian traffic related to the event. Traffic is expected to be impacted in and around the immediate area and drivers should allow for extended travel times and seek alternate routes to reduce road congestion.

Road Closures

The Arlington County Police Department and its partnering law enforcement agencies will close roads and monitor traffic conditions in order to accommodate the event. Volunteers and the public should be aware of the following potential disruptions on Saturday, December 18th, starting at 5:00 a.m. until approximately 2:00 p.m.:

Southgate Road, between Columbia Pike and S. Oak Street, will be closed and restricted to authorized vehicles only. Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted and vehicles in violation will be towed.

Marshall Drive, between N. Meade Street and Rt. 110, will be closed and restricted to authorized traffic only.

N. Meade Street will be closed from 14th Street N. to Marshall Drive, except for local residents and those using the Wright Gate to access Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.

Memorial Avenue, from Memorial Circle to the Cemetery entrance will be closed. Access to the Memorial Bridge from southbound George Washington Parkway and northbound Rt. 110 will also be closed.

Additional road closures will be implemented in locations along I-395, the George Washington Parkway, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, and the Pentagon Reservation by the Virginia State Police, United States Park Police, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Police, and the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.