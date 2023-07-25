Arlington County Police ramp up retail theft enforcement after complaints from business owners in Rosslyn

Police say as a result of their high-visibility criminal patrol detail, on July 20, seven people were arrested.

ARLINGTON, Va. — On any given day, Wilson Boulevard is bustling with people shopping and dining, but some business owners say there are also thieves running rampant.

Last week, the Arlington County Police Department took action, conducting what they called a "high-visibility crime patrol detail" along Wilson Boulevard in Rosslyn.

"Typically what we saw were individuals that were going into businesses, concealing merchandise and then leaving with out paying," said Arlington County Police Department public information officer Ashley Savage.

Workers at both the 7/11 and CVS along Wilson Boulevard say they've been targeted by thieves.

One business owner shared these surveillance images of alleged thieves inside his store.

A #Rosslyn business owner shared this surveillance photo with me of someone stealing from his store a few days ago..@wusa9 #Arlington #Virginia pic.twitter.com/XJDrXt6r5F — 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙤 (@KatieLusso) July 26, 2023

Arlington County Police say they made the following seven arrests as a result of the "proactive investigative efforts of officers working the detail":

WANTED SUBJECT, 2023-07200185, 1900 block of N. Moore Street. Police observed a wanted suspect walking in the area and gave him commands to stop. The suspect ran from the scene and following a foot pursuit, was taken into custody. Keith Dixon, 43, of Washington D.C. was served with the outstanding warrants for Burglary with Intent to Commit Larceny and Grand Larceny.

LARCENY, 2023-07200201, 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard. The suspect entered a business, allegedly concealed merchandise and exited without payment. During a search of the suspect and his property incident to arrest, suspected narcotics were recovered. Manuel Deputy, 28, of No Fixed Address was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny and Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.

LARCENY, 2023-07200215, 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard. The suspect entered a business, allegedly concealed merchandise and exited without payment. The suspect was detained and initially provided false identifying information to the officers. Eric Young, 39, of No Fixed Address was charged with Petit Larceny and Identity Theft.

LARCENY, 2023-07200220, 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard. The suspect entered a business, allegedly concealed merchandise and exited without payment. While officers were attempting to take the suspect into custody, he actively resisted arrest. Kevin Kirlew, 42, of Fairfax, VA was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny and Obstruction of Justice.

SHOPLIFTING, 2023-07200224, 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard. The suspect entered a business, allegedly concealed merchandise and exited without payment. A lookout was broadcast and the suspect was located and taken into custody near Wilson Boulevard and North Oak Street. Ermias Retta, 42, of Alexandria, VA was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny and released on a summons.

LARCENY, 2023-07200235, 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard. The suspect entered a business, allegedly concealed merchandise in a bag and exited without payment. The suspect was detained and initially provided false identifying information to the officers. Charles Kurtis, 38, of No Fixed Address was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny and Identity Theft. It was also determined he was wanted out of other local jurisdictions.

NARCOTICS VIOLATION, 2023-07200247, 1700 block of N. Lynn Street. Officers observed the suspect allegedly in possession of a controlled substance in public. The suspect also displayed signs of being under the influence. Eli Washington, 26, of No Fixed Address was arrested and charged with Drunk in Public and Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.

“It definitely is scary. When I come here I wanna be able to walk around freely and not worry about that happening," said one woman who was walking along Wilson Boulevard.

But others told WUSA9 thefts like this bring to light a bigger issue.

"I think it’s a complicated issue. I don’t think people steal because they’re bad people necessarily. There’s a bigger context there. So, I think we need to look at why theft is increasing," said Blake who lives nearby.

Arlington County Police say their goal is to make the community safe for everyone.