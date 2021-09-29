Arlington County Public School instructional assistant arrested for sex offenses

An instructional assistant has been arrested for a sex offense as of now the investigation has not uncovered evidence of inappropriate contact at the school.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Arlington County Police department has arrested an instructional assistant for Arlington County Public Schools for alleged sex-related offenses involving a juvenile.

The police department said just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, they were dispatched to a home in the Douglas Park neighborhood for the late report of a sexual assault.

Officers spoke with an underage female victim who reported the suspect, Jonathan Almanza Zapata, 30, of Arlington allegedly inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted her during incidents that occurred between September 2016 and June 2018, the police said in a release.

Zapata was taken into custody without incident Wednesday morning in the 4300 block of N. Pershing Drive. Zapata knows the victim and the alleged assault is considered a domestic-related incident, according to police.

Arlington Public Schools has placed Zapata on administrative leave from his position as an instructional assistant at Carlin Springs Elementary School without pay pending additional information regarding the matter. Police and the schools state that so far in the investigation the police have not uncovered evidence of inappropriate contact with children at the school.

Update: Per school letter sent home to parents "The alleged incidents happened before Mr. Almanza Zapata began working for Arlington Public Schools.

According to Arlington Police, Zapata was arrested and charged with Forcible Sodomy and Aggravated Sexual Battery. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Arlington County Schools said in a letter to parents "The alleged incidents happened before Mr. Almanza Zapata began working for Arlington Public Schools."

The principal also said in the letter to parents that "We are notifying our community so that there is accurate information and to discourage rumors. We were shocked to receive this news and are in close contact with the Arlington County Police Department as they conduct their investigation."

"While I cannot share the specific details about the case, I welcome any questions or comments from parents and would be happy to speak to you individually if you have any concerns that you wish to discuss." Melaney Mackin the principal for Carlin Springs said in the letter to parents.

Here is the full letter that was sent to parents:

Dear Carlin Springs Families and Staff,

I am writing to inform you that the Arlington County Police Department arrested Jonathan Almanza Zapata, a Carlin Springs instructional assistant, and charged him with sex offenses earlier today. The alleged incidents happened before Mr. Almanza Zapata began working for Arlington Public Schools.

Mr. Almanza Zapata has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending additional information regarding the matter. The preliminary investigation has not uncovered evidence of inappropriate contact with children at Carlin Springs. We are notifying our community so that there is accurate information and to discourage rumors. We were shocked to receive this news and are in close contact with the Arlington County Police Department as they conduct their investigation.

This remains an ongoing and active criminal investigation. Anyone with information about Mr. Almanza Zapata that may be pertinent to this case and/or who has had past inappropriate encounters with him is asked to contact Detective S. Gomez at 703-228-4173 or SFgomez@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Additional details about the investigation are available online in the ACPD press release, issued this afternoon. As always, our priority is the safety of our students and staff, and we will continue to keep you informed if there are developments in this case.

While I cannot share the specific details about the case, I welcome any questions or comments from parents and would be happy to speak to you individually if you have any concerns that you wish to discuss.

Sincerely,

Melaney Mackin

Principal,

Carlin Springs