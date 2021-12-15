Arlington Co. Police warning drivers after several unattended cars stolen this month

Police said all of the cars were left running while people ran quick errands.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Arlington County Police Department issued a warning to drivers Wednesday after it said several cars had been stolen in the month of December.

The department warned against leaving vehicles running and unattended after police department spokesperson Ashley Savage said the department investigated five reports of idling vehicles stolen in the first 15 days of the month.

“The victims were running short errands," Savage said. "They were going into restaurants to pick up food or going into a convenience store."

Three of the five vehicles were stolen in the Rosslyn area, according to addresses provided by the department, but Savage said this type of crime could occur in any part of the county.

"Really why it’s important to remember is these types of thefts take only seconds. They are crimes of opportunity where individuals are taking advantage of vehicles left unattended and running or with the keys inside so always remember to take those keys with you and turn off the engine," Savage said.

“If it’s like a bang-bang situation then most likely you aren’t going to think about that especially since in your mind you probably think it’s not going to happen to me," Marquise, a food delivery driver in Rosslyn said. "Especially around this time it gets cold, people get hungry, people get a little desperate, it definitely happens.”

Marquise said the scooter he used to deliver food on was recently stolen while he ran inside to pick up an order.

“If it can happen to me it can happen to anybody,” the delivery driver said.