ARLINGTON, Va. — It has been nearly three months since we were hit with torrential rain which flooded the area costing millions of dollars in damages. In Arlington, crews continue to clean up the mess.

July's major flash flooding damaged or destroyed eight pedestrian bridges near the Four Mile Run Trail. A spokesperson for the county said the damage cost nearly $6 million in damages.

David Edwards lives around the corner from the Four Mile Run Trail and walks the path several times a week.

"You just saw how much damage it could do. It was amazing how powerful it was and how damaging it could be," said Edwards.

Edwards said the area has experienced flooding before but rarely this level of damage.

"I've seen it where it overflowed and a little bit of damage but nothing were it destroyed infrastructure like this," said Edwards.

Arlington County recently reopened a portion of the trail near Wilson Boulevard. This is one of several bridges, bike trails, and sidewalks repaired in recent weeks.

Aaron Miller, the Director of Public Safety, Communications and Emergency Management in Arlington County, said they heard from nearly 1,100 homeowners who experienced flood damage.

In case of another emergency, county leaders plan to host two workshops on October 24th and 26th to share advice.

"While you may not be required to have flood insurance, we always encourage people to explore it as a possibility and you never know when it will come in handy," said Miller.

