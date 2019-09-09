ARLINGTON, Va. — Amazon will host a national career day Sept. 17 in six cities, including Arlington, Virginia.

The company announced Monday that it will host the job fair to fill full-time jobs starting at $15 an hour. There are 30,000 full-time and part-time jobs available at Amazon.

“These are jobs with highly competitive compensation and full-benefits from day one, as well as training opportunities to gain new skills in high-demand fields such as robotics and machine learning," said Amazon founder and chief executive officer Jeff Bezos in a written statement.

You can learn more about the job opportunities and preparing for the interview by clicking here. You can also register by clicking here.

The career day will also be held in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, and Seattle.

RELATED: Housing prices skyrocket in Northern Virginia ahead of Amazon's H2Q

RELATED: VERIFY: Are Amazon work-from-home recruiters calling ahead of H2Q?

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.