WASHINGTON — A convicted murderer was identified as the alleged shooter in a Crystal City, Virginia, incident in which two people, including the shooter, were injured, WUSA9 learned through court documents from D.C. and Virginia.

A closer look at the armed man accused of barreling into a Crystal City office and triggering a shooting Wednesday, reveals an extensive criminal record.

Arlington County Police Department issued warrants for Mumeet Muhammad, 47, of Washington, D.C.. He faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding, felon in possession of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

RELATED: 2 injured in Arlington shooting after man forces his way into office building, police say

WUSA9's search through court systems in Virginia and the District revealed that Muhammad, who Arlington County police confirm also goes by the name "Tonie Macklin," had several run-ins with the law, according to court documents.

He pleaded guilty on Mar. 27, 1992, to murder and use of a firearm and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to Arlington Circuit Court documents.

Mumeet Muhammad was sentenced to 35 years in prison, after pleading guilty to murder in 1992

Arlington County Circuit Court

Muhammad was released on supervision at the medium level on June 26, 2017, according to D.C. Superior Court documents. He was supposed to be under the supervision of an officer until June 2027.

Last month, two years in his parole, Muhammad was arrested for simple assault and for felony threats.

A witness to the event said that Muhammad told a man that he was, "going to shoot him in the face," according to an affidavit given by a police officer.

The man who Muhammad allegedly threatened and punched in the chest, according to the affidavit, appeared to be his girlfriend's brother.

After Muhammad was arrested, he was given a temporary restraining order in D.C. Superior Court.

U.S. Park Police spokesperson Srgt. Eduardo Delgado said Muhammad was arrested in Fort Dupont Park on Aug. 20 on a gun charge for a separate incident. The incident happened while the D.C. Superior court lawsuit was ongoing.

During an incident Wednesday, Muhammad was injured in a shootout at a Crystal City office building. He was taken into custody with supervision from a hospital bed, police said.

Arlington County police originally spelled Muhammad's name incorrectly as "Muhammed," but corrected the mistake because of WUSA9's reporting.

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WUSA9

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.