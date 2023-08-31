Comedians and AI face off at the Arlington Drafthouse

The show called "Comedy GPT" will be hosted by local comedian Rahmein Mostafavi.

ARLINGTON, Va. — If you've ever wondered if Artificial Intelligence can be funny or even compete with your favorite comedians, the Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse on Columbia Pike has the perfect show for you.

Kicking off at 7 p.m. Friday night, the theatre will hold an interactive show where real comedians will go head-to-head with AI.

The show called "Comedy GPT" will be hosted by local comedian Rahmein Mostafavi.

Audience members will be asked to challenge comedians to see if AI is as funny as they are by reading jokes crafted by ChatGPT out loud.

In addition to comedy, there will be improv, AI-generated poetry, karaoke and sketches at the event.

Mostafavi says the show is intended to address concerns surrounding AI including the fear of technology replacing some jobs in select industries.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online.

Doors to the venue open at 6 p.m., with the actual show starting at 7 p.m.

Anyone over the age of 21 is invited to attend.

