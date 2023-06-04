x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arlington

Man shot in parking lot after dispute in Arlington County

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5'5''-5'8'', weighing about 150 to 180 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and jeans.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A man is injured after another man pulled out a gun and shot him at a parking lot following a dispute in Clarendon, Virginia, police said.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Wilson Boulevard around 2 a.m. There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately started rendering aid, according to a press release by the Arlington County Police.

The victim and suspect got into a verbal dispute when the suspect followed him into the parking lot. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police said.

He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said. His condition is believed to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5'5''-5'8'', weighing about 150 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and jeans.

Police said the man fled the area on a motorcycle right after the shooting.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the department’s homicide/robbery unit at t 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-41—TIPS (8477).

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

AI being used to handle 'non emergency' 9-1-1 calls in Virginia

Before You Leave, Check This Out