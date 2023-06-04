Man shot in parking lot after dispute in Arlington County

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5'5''-5'8'', weighing about 150 to 180 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and jeans.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A man is injured after another man pulled out a gun and shot him at a parking lot following a dispute in Clarendon, Virginia, police said.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Wilson Boulevard around 2 a.m. There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately started rendering aid, according to a press release by the Arlington County Police.

The victim and suspect got into a verbal dispute when the suspect followed him into the parking lot. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police said.

He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said. His condition is believed to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5'5''-5'8'', weighing about 150 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and jeans.

Police said the man fled the area on a motorcycle right after the shooting.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the department’s homicide/robbery unit at t 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.