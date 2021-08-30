Arlington County schools return to in-person learning

"We're excited to have the kids back full time in person," Dr. Kevin Clark said.

ARLINGTON, Va. — It’s back to class for students in Arlington on Monday. Nearly 30,000 students filled the halls after more than a year of distance learning.

One by one, students got off the buses at Yorktown High School masked up and ready for class. They were greeted by Principal Dr. Kevin Clark.

“It's been a long 18 months so we're excited to have the kids back full time in person,” Dr. Clark said.

The band and cheerleaders welcomed students back, calming those first day jitters.

Arlington Schools like many other districts will require masks for everyone inside of buildings, will be socially distanced when possible, and have outdoor seating options for students.

“We’re following all of the guidelines, APS Virginia Department Health and mask work,” Dr. Clark added.

In addition to mask-wearing, the school district has asked teachers to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. The district is also providing outdoor spaces for learning and lunch periods for students.

Free meals will be available to all students as well.

5 days per week; Normal bell schedules

All classes in person with teachers present

Normal breakfast and lunch in cafeteria; Outside lunch options available

In-person specials and electives; shared materials, based on guidance

Normal bus capacity, with health screenings, per guidance