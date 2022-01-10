Arlington County police seek applicants for Community Police Academy

Citizens have a chance to learn how police officers carry out their duties and to offer input on best practices.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Citizens who want to improve ties between Arlington County residents and their police department - here's your chance. The Arlington County Police Department is now accepting applications for its Community Police Academy. The program aims to boost understanding and communication between officers and the people they are sworn to protect.

“The Community Police Academy is an integral part of our efforts to foster mutual understanding between our department and the community we serve,” said Deputy Chief Wayne Vincent in a press release. “The CPA provides an opportunity to share our training, experiences, and best practices, in an environment where we can engage in meaningful discussion with participants and listen and learn from their experiences.”

The police department said members of the Community Police Academy will see how officers are trained, their daily work environment, and the scope of work they perform. The program includes lectures, panel discussions, question and answer sessions and a special session at the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy. Topics will include recruitment, use of force, community and youth outreach, criminal investigations, the K9 unit and tactical operations.

The eight-week program begins Thursday, March 3. Classes are presented by police department leadership, sworn and civilian staff from across the agency and government partners.

Classes will take place on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Arlington County Trades Center on South Taylor Street. One session will take place on a Saturday at an off-site location outside Arlington County. To receive a graduation certificate, participants must attend at least six of the eight sessions. Participants will be required to wear a mask and social distancing protocols will be in place. The program may shift to a virtual format if local public health mandates change.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and should live, work, attend school or be affiliated with Arlington community organizations. Each applicant will undergo a background check. Online applications are due by February 14.