Arlington County Board chooses new county logo

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County has a brand new look. The logo, that is. The Arlington County Board voted unanimously Saturday to adopt a new design.

It’s a stylized version of a map highlighting Arlington and its proximity to the District of Columbia and city of Alexandria.

A county staff report says a new logo “will define a more inclusive county identity that reflects Arlington’s commitment to equity for all.”

The new logo replaces a design that depicted Arlington House, the former home of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. That logo was criticized by the Arlington branch of the NAACP as “divisive and racist.”

The new design is part of Arlington’s ongoing quest to replace references to the Confederacy. Earlier this year, the county board voted to rename Lee Highway in honor of John Langston, an abolitionist who became the first Black congressman elected in Virginia.

The new logo will appear on everything from county vehicles to official documents.

According to a county website, “The final choice, which represents Arlington’s close relationship with DC and Alexandria and echoes how Arlington was formed from the original Capital borders, comes after a months-long community engagement process in which residents were encouraged to submit ideas and then submit their preferences on top options that aligned with the County’s guidelines.”

A review panel opted not to consider imagery that showcased federal monuments or facilities.

The final design was chosen among more than 400 submissions.

The county says it has spent $50,000 to date on consultants, trademark fees and community outreach.