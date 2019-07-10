WASHINGTON — In an effort to reduce single-use plastic consumption, The Anthem concert venue is rolling out a reusable cup called r.Cup. It is currently only available for the concerts on Monday and Tuesday.

Customers will pay a $3 deposit for the cup, which they can refill as many times as they want. At the end of the night, concert-goers can choose to keep the cup or turn it back in to get their deposit back.

The cup can be used for beer, soda and cocktail purchases, and there is no discount given if you use the reusable cup.

r.Cup, which launched in 2017, is looking to have their cups available at future Anthem concerts as well.

According to r.Cup, more than 5 billion single-use plastic cups have been thrown away at live events in 2019.

RELATED: Bring your own bottle: This major US airport just banned plastic water bottles

RELATED: Verify: Is Starbucks actually using more plastic to get rid of straws?

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.