DC community continues to come together after the loss of woman during winter storm

WASHINGTON — The Southeast D.C. community continues to come together after the loss of one of its neighbors who lived on the streets.

Angela Hill, 58, lost her life during a winter storm this past February. She was a fixture of the Southeast community.

Hill lived under the 295 overpass in Southeast D.C. for more than a decade. Now, neighbors dubbed the area, Angie's Place, and hold monthly events with food, live music and chalk art installations.

Organizers say they'll continue to honor Ms. Hill's life this way as they wait for city approval on a permanent mural and renaming of the bridge.

Hill is a native of Southeast D.C. She shared a home with her mother just two blocks from the Sousa Bridge, where she ultimately spent the last decade of her life.

"We tried to get her inside but she refused, so family would actually go by all the time and visit with her and make sure she was OK. We tried to get her help but weren't trained in how to help her," said LaShaunda Hicks, Hill's cousin.

Hill was a familiar face to many who lived East of the River and traveled on Pennsylvania Avenue. Neighbors, city leaders and relatives all tried to get her off the streets over the years. In severe weather, city workers would manage to get her into a hypothermia shelter but she quickly returned to her spot under the bridge.

"She wasn't just the lady under the bridge," Hicks said. "She had a family that loved her and we still do."