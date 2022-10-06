Final renderings submitted for 11th Street Bridge Park project in Anacostia

A park with a café, recreational space and environmental center will be placed atop the piers of the old 11th street bridge. Bringing two communities together.

Final plans for D.C.'s first elevated public park above the Anacostia River were released on Thursday.

The National Capital Planning Commission is reviewing the final site development plans for the 11th Street Bridge Park project submitted by The District Department of Transportation. The park would span the Anacostia River using existing piers from the old 11th Street Bridge, connecting communities from both sides of the river that have long been kept separate.

The park provides a new venue for healthy recreation, environmental education and the arts.

No date has been given on when construction will be finished on the $90 million project. But once complete, city leaders claim it will connect the District's poorest ward to one of its wealthiest, spurring economic growth east of the river.

