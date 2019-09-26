WASHINGTON — Work continues to build an elevated bridge park atop the Anacostia River.

The 11th Street Bridge Park plans to bring everything from recreational space to an environmental center to pedestrian bridge atop the piers of the old 11th Street Bridge.

The project, which has been in the works for the years, is currently in the middle of the environmental assessment process. It's also well on its way to being fully funded, according to Scott Kratz, vice-president of Building Bridges Across the River.

RELATED: DC Council bill to offer incentives to restaurants that set up east of Anacostia River

"Out of [a] 139 million dollar goal, we're at 111.5 million," he said. "So, we're about 80 percent there."

The funds will go toward construction, affordable housing and creating jobs. Kratz said the goal is to break ground on the project in 2021, before ultimately opening it in 2023.

He said part of the mission of bridge is to bring both sides of the Anacostia River together.

"The river has been a dividing line for generations in this city," he said.

Althea Holford attended a information session on the bridge project Wednesday night at Anacostia High School. Holford used to live in Anacostia before moving to Navy Yard.

RELATED: Mayor Bowser announces tax-supported development in Southeast DC

She said communities east of the river deserve the types of amenities the bridge park promises to bring.

"The bridge park, knowing the kind of catalyst it could be for the city and the kind of catalyst it could be for Anacostia, is actually kind of exciting," she said.

But, she does have one point of frustration.

"The project has been a long time coming, and I'm happy to see it, but it just seems like it's taken a super long time," she said.

Kratz acknowledged Holford's opinion.

"These kind of big projects just take a little while," he said. "There's procurement, there's contracting, there's fundraising, there's the environmental work, but we've had a lot of momentum."

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.