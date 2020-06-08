AMBER ALERT: Newport News girl abducted

4-year-old Autumn Williams was last seen near Ayrshire Way in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An Amber Alert was issued for a Newport News girl who police say was abducted and is in extreme danger.

4-year-old Autumn Williams was last seen near Ayrshire Way, Newport News, Virginia.

Virginia State Police say she is believed to have been abducted by Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams.

Autumn has brown hair, brown eyes, is 3 foot 6 inches tall, and weighs 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue Frozen princess gown.

Eliejah Williams has brown hair, brown eyes, is six feet tall, and weights 170 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2000 Silver Nissan Xterra with Virginia registration VGK-5046.