BALTIMORE — An Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Diland Cruz-Hernandez has been cancelled after authorities found the boy unharmed in Virginia. The original story is below.

Baltimore Police said the boy was last seen with his father, 36-year-old Adonis Cruz-Reyes on Monday.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Broening Highway for a report of an assault. Police said when officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who told them she had just been assaulted by her child’s father. The suspect left with her phone and their 4-year-old son.

Cruz-Reyes was last seen in Southeast Baltimore driving a dark-colored 1999 Jeep Cherokee with Virginia license plate KEILA5. He is wanted for robbery, assault, violating a protective order and traffic charges related to leaving the scene of a crash, according to Baltimore Police. Officers believe he was involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Washington and Fleet Street.

Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore City Police Department at 410-396-2422.

