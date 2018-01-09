WASHINGTON - The immense oak doors of the Capitol Rotunda closed, and members of the public wept.

After eight hours and an estimated 16,000 people paying their final respects to the American icon, 30 visitors found themselves with no one else in line behind them.

Visitation ended. The Rotunda was theirs, silence heavy, their lonely shadows mingling with marble statues. All of them, surrounding the casket of Senator John McCain.

“It hit me after those doors closed, the silence, after I was focused on getting there in time,” said Steven Skemp in an interview Friday.

“He was the keeper of the flame for so many of the ideals and principles of the nation - I had to be there.”

Skemp was the final member of the visiting public to leave the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. He worked with McCain as a Senate staffer in the ‘90s, and often stayed late at night to hear the senator speak.

“It’s when I first got out of college, and we all had so much idealism about how government should work,” Skemp said. “McCain personified that idealism.”

The number of visitors dwindled from 30, to a handful, with the U.S. Capitol Police Honor Guard preparing to keep vigil over the casket. A father with two children saluted. A woman looked down, and made the sign of the cross.

Skemp remained. Alone with the officers, and McCain. The setting was surreal, with McCain back where he belonged - at least for a fleeting moment.

“It was just us, and it pulled at me to mark the occasion in person,” Skemp said.

In keeping with his habits when he worked with the Vietnam War veteran, Skemp was late to see the Senator; the last member of the American general public to be in the hero's presence.

“I’m honored that I would happen to be the last one there.”

Inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda as the last eyes on John McCain's casket lying in state 2
Inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda as the last eyes on John McCain's casket lying in state
PHOTOS: John McCain remembered at US Capitol
01 / 26
The casket carrying the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is carried into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on August 31, 2018, in Washington, DC.
02 / 26
Members of the public file through the Rotunda to pay their respects to the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as his casket lies in state during a memorial service in his honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
03 / 26
Family members hold their hands over their hearts as the joint service military casket team lays down the flag-draped casket of the late-Sen. John McCain during a ceremony in his honor at the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
04 / 26
Karen Pence and US Vice President Mike Pence pay their respects at the casket of the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) during a ceremony in his honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
05 / 26
Roberta McCain, the 106-year-old mother of the late US Senator John McCain, pays her respects during the ceremony in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, August 31, 2018.
06 / 26
Cindy McCain, wife of John McCain, prays at the casket of her husband at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
07 / 26
Members of the public file through the Rotunda to pay their respects to the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as his casket lies in state during a memorial service in his honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
08 / 26
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of the late US Senator John McCain lies in state at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, August 31, 2018.
09 / 26
The public files past the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of the late US Senator John McCain at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, August 31, 2018.
10 / 26
Capitol police honor guard stands next to the casket of the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as he lies in state during a memorial service in his honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
11 / 26
A military honor guard team carries the flag-draped casket of the late US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, August 31, 2018, prior to him lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda.
12 / 26
House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks as the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on August 31, 2018, in Washington, DC.
13 / 26
A military honor guard team carries the casket of the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) into the U.S. Capitol August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
14 / 26
Roberta McCain, age 106, mother of the late US Senator John McCain, and granddaughter Meghan McCain attend the ceremony honoring Senator McCain at the US Capitol Rotunda on August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
15 / 26
The casket of US Senator John McCain arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
16 / 26
(L-R) Cindy McCain and her sons John Sidney McCain and James McCain watch as the casket of US Senator John McCain arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
17 / 26
Cindy McCain (L) watches as a military honor guard team carries the casket of her husband, the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), into the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
18 / 26
The casket of US Senator John McCain arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018. - Cindy McCain and her son John Sidney McCain look on.
19 / 26
Cindy McCain and her son John Sidney McCain await the casket of US Senator John McCain at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
20 / 26
Roberta McCain, the mother of late U.S. Senator John McCain, is seated prior to ceremonies honoring Sen. McCain inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
21 / 26
Greg Brock of Myrtle Beach, Florida, holds a photograph of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) while waiting in line outside the U.S. Capitol to pay respects to McCain when he lies in state later in the day August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
22 / 26
Former US Secretary of state Henry Kissinger (R) and his wife Nancy Kissinger (Center-L) await the arrival of the casket of the late US Senator John McCain inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
23 / 26
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, speaks to an aide before the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, on August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
24 / 26
People wait in line outside the U.S. Capitol to pay respects to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) when he lies in state later in the day August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
25 / 26
Brian Erdelyi (L) of Richmond, Virginia, and AnnMarie Farone of Indianapolis, Indiana, are first in line to pay respects to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) when he lies in state later in the dat at the U.S. Capitol August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
26 / 26
The catafalque where the casket of the late Senator John McCain (R-AZ) will lie in state sits inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
© 2018 WUSA