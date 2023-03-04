1 dead in Prince George's County crash

Prince George's County Police are searching for witnesses who can offer information about the fatal crash.

SUITLAND, Md. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Suitland early Saturday morning, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to the 5900 block of Allentown Road for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

According to police, the investigation revealed the victim was traveling south on Allentown Road near Leon Street when, for unknown reasons, he crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a sedan.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422.

