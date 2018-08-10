ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- A 55 -year-old woman was rescued from the Potomac near the Wilson Bridge Monday morning after she grabbed a buoy and jumped in the water, DC Fire said.

The woman was spotted in the water off of Cameron St. and Duke St. near the Alexandria waterfront. Officials said the woman grabbed a buoy and jumped in. It's unclear why at this time.

Alexandria Fire officials got into a boat and pulled her out of the water near the Wilson Bridge.

She was unconscious at the time of the rescue.

