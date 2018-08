ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Traffic is being directed on King Street due to a water main break, Alexandria police said.

The water main break that was reported around 5:15 a.m. is in the 3700 block of King Street near Bradlee Shopping Center.

An officer is currently on scene directing traffic. Drivers in the area should use caution due to the heavy flow of water.

Water main break here by the 3700 block of King Street in Alexandria. More video to come #GetUpDC @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/DPEduTmkTY — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) August 14, 2018

