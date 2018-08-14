ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- More than a dozen people in Alexandria are being impacted by a water main break on King Street, police said.

The water main break that was reported around 5:15 a.m. is in the 3700 block of King Street near Bradlee Shopping Center. Police said the 8" water main break is impacting about 15 residential customers. They have low pressure and no water while the repairs are happening.

The King Street service road is currently closed to traffic between N. Dearing Street and the back alley of the Bradlee Shopping Center.

Water main break here by the 3700 block of King Street in Alexandria. More video to come #GetUpDC @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/DPEduTmkTY — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) August 14, 2018

