A frustrated rider took a Metro train to catch up with a bus he missed and then punched the driver in her face, the Amalagamated Transit Union said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. last Wednesday at the Huntington Metro station in Alexandria after a rider got furious because he missed the bus at the Braddock Rd. Metro station.

According to the union report, the man decided to chase down the operator of the bus by taking a train to her next stop.

The man got on the bus at Hungtingon and another rider tried to stop the fight from breaking out. The rider who tried to intervene was the first person the man attacked, according to the union report.

He then punched the bus driver in the face and broke her tooth.

Amalagamated Transit Union 689 second vice president, Raymond Jackson, whose union represents the assaulted bus driver had the following to say regarding the incident:

“Any attack on a Metro employee, whether it is an operator or maintenance that work on vehicles in the field, places everyone on the bus, and even the public around the buses in danger,” Jackson stated.

“It has been almost a week since this incident and the leadership at Metro has done very little to inform the public that this happened. We find that unacceptable.”

“A message needs to be sent to reassure the riding public and the transit workers that they can have a safe ride every time they take a bus or train in Maryland, D.C. or Virginia,” said Jackson.

“No one should get on a Metro bus and feel unsafe because Metro leadership is doing too little or the penalties are not effective. The bus shield on that bus did not save the operator or the rider that was attacked. We must pass new legislation and get serious about Metro safety, and we must do it now.”

