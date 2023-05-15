'Wrapped around the school' | Weapons detection scanners at Virginia school leads to long lines for students

Monday was the first day that students at several Alexandria City Public Schools were required to go through weapons detection scanners before going to class.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Monday was the official pilot launch for the weapons abatement pilot program in Alexandria City Public Schools.

Last week the ACPS Office of Safety and Security Services installed weapons detection scanners at several schools, including the Minnie Howard and King Street campuses of Alexandria City High School, George Washington Middle School and Francis C. Hammond Middle School.

ACPS told WUSA9 the scanners use artificial intelligence to detect weapons, like knives and guns.

The first day did not go off without a hitch though, according to students.

"It was really crazy," said ACHS 11th grader Eve.

"We showed up to the school the line is wrapped around the school," said Yahney-Marie Sangare, another student at ACHS.

Alexandria City Public Schools declined an interview with WUSA9 on Monday, but sent the following statement:

"We are sending a communication to staff and families today regarding some adjustments that we will be implementing. As we anticipated, with any new process, adjustments and revamping may take place as we refine the process. As an example, we had a similar experience with lines when we launched the student ID process this past fall. Within a few weeks, the process improved and the length of time to get through the ID process diminished."

-ACPS Chief of Facilities & Operations, Dr. Alicia Hart:

The pilot program was approved by the Alexandria School Board in March.

According to the results of a recent community survey, many parents and students backed the program.

Alexandria City Public Schools had asked for feedback on the potential launch of a weapons abatement pilot program, before approving it.

Nearly 4,400 people filled out the online survey from Feb. 24 to March 8. More than half of them were family or a guardian followed by students who made up 27% of respondents.

"I was actually surprised at how many students are interested in the new technology," Alexandria City High School PTSA President Katy Matthews told WUSA9. "I was under one impression and this showed me I was wrong."

The report said mainly 85% of survey respondents supported the use of weapons screening equipment. Nearly 60% said they wanted it in all schools while 27% said for only middle and high schools. The ratio to support the screening equipment trended when going from high school to elementary school.

When asked what reasons were most important for supporting the technology in all or some ACPS schools, 80% cited overall safer and more secure schools. At 72%, of respondents said it is because weapons entering schools are a big concern followed by less anxiety and better screening mechanisms.

For those opposed to the equipment, 59% were worried about the negative impact on a “welcoming” feeling. About 32% cited the potential cost install the technology for other reasons including additional staff.

"My main critique isn't the existence of these metal detectors it's that they're instituting them at the end of the year with little changes right after exams," said Sangare.

She shared with WUSA9 that she doesn't feel this gets to the root of the problem when it comes to students carrying weapons.