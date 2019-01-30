ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police in Alexandria are investigating a string of overnight commercial robberies that appear to be related.

According to a Tweet from the Alexandria City Police Department, two suspects robbed the 7-Eleven located in the 5700 block of Esall Rd. A short time later, the pair hit another 7-Eleven, this time in the 3000 block of Duke Street.

No injuries have been reported from either scene.

So far a description of the two suspects has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.