ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- The skeletal remains of a human were found in a wooded area behind a business on Tuesday night in Alexandria.

Police are investigating the remains which were found in the 4700 block of King Street just before 5 p.m.

They were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Loren King at 703-746-6689.

© 2018 WUSA