Residents have been forced out of their homes after a high-rise in Alexandria caught on fire early Thursday morning, Alexandria fire said.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at the Sentinel at the Landmark Apartment buildings in Alexandria, officials said. Fire crews said the fire started on the 9th floor of the building and then extended to the 10th. Debris falling down from the higher levels triggered another fire to start on the first floor balcony.

Fire officials said fire alarms went off and residents then evacuated the building. At least one man was injured and taken to MedStar with burns to the head. His injuries are non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time it is not clear how many people have been displaced, however some residents have been allowed to go back into the building, but not back into units. Officials said that nobody is allowed on any floor higher than the 7th.

The cause of the fire is not known.

