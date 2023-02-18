Death of 21-year-old man found in Alexandria ruled a gun-related homicide

On the same day, officers arrested 19-year-old Junior Espinal Calix, a City of Alexandria resident - in connection with the incident.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The death of a man in Alexandria, Virginia, last Friday has been ruled as a gun-related homicide, police said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officers with the Alexandria Police Department responded to a residence along East Reed Avenue for a sudden death on Feb. 17. There, they found 21-year-old Nabel Chávez.

On the same day, officers took a man into custody without incident.

The medical examiner ruled the sudden death incident as a gun-related homicide on Tuesday, police said, just four days after the incident occurred.

Police identified 19-year-old Junior Espinal Calix, a City of Alexandria resident, in connection with the incident. Espinal Calix was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

No other information was made available. The investigation remains ongoing.