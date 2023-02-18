Death of 21-year-old man found in Alexandria ruled a gun-related homicide

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The death of a man in Alexandria, Virginia, last Friday has been ruled as a gun-related homicide, police said.
Shortly before 3 p.m., officers with the Alexandria Police Department responded to a residence along East Reed Avenue for a sudden death on Feb. 17. There, they found 21-year-old Nabel Chávez.
On the same day, officers took a man into custody without incident.
The medical examiner ruled the sudden death incident as a gun-related homicide on Tuesday, police said, just four days after the incident occurred.
Police identified 19-year-old Junior Espinal Calix, a City of Alexandria resident, in connection with the incident. Espinal Calix was charged with involuntary manslaughter.
No other information was made available. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Alexandria Police Department is asking that any witnesses with information relevant to this incident to contact Detective Christine Escobar by phone at 703-746-6819 or by email at Christine.Escobar@Alexandriava.gov.
