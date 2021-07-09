x
Police: Man hit by bus in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Cameron Street at Buchanan is shut down after an elderly man was hit by a bus, according to Alexandria Police.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, police say the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The bus driver stayed on scene after the collision.

Police have not identified the man or have said how the collision happened.

There is no word on how long the roadway will be closed. 

This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available. 

