Man charged with shooting, killing Alexandria father

Rae’Qwan McClinnahan, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a murder for shooting and killing Eric Holmes Jr., 29.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting near a playground that left the father of a 7-year-old boy dead in Alexandria back in July.

The shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. on July 24 on West Glebe Street, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Police say McClinnahan is currently being held without bond. He is not a DMV resident.

"This is disgusting," said Janet Alston, the mother of his son. "For somebody to be shot in their own neighborhood and to be left like that is too much. That was a dad, brother, and a cousin. I don't know how I'm going to tell a 7-year-old that their dad is no longer here."

Witnesses including Carrie Davis heard multiple gunshots. At least two vehicles including hers were struck by gunfire.

"I heard four or five gunshots so I went back in the house," Davis told WUSA9. "I'm shocked!

Dispatch audio reported a Silver Rogue with temporary tags that could possibly be involved.

Traffic was closed in both directions on W. Glebe Road for about seven hours following the shooting.

This was the fifth reported homicide in Alexandria this year.