Two Canada Geese are getting ready to give birth, but not in a quiet, private area like you might expect. Instead, they're perched along the side of a very busy highway-- Route 95 South near Old Town, Alexandria.

Neighbor Amanda Bicknell is leading the charge to save the birds.

"I am a huge animal lover," she said. "I love birds."

So, it should come as no surprise that when Bicknell saw two Canada Geese nesting in the grassy area, she became concerned.

"I was scared for the birds," said Bicknell. "I thought maybe as soon as the babies hatch, they were going to try and find water. Since there wasn't any water nearby, and they weren't going to be able to fly, I knew they weren't going to be able to get to water unless they crossed the highway."

Bicknell called Robin McClary of the Citizens for the Preservation of Wildlife. The local group takes care of birds in precarious situations.

The group is now keeping an eye on the geese and is ready to jump into action to make sure the babies stay safe when they are born.

According to local conservationists, the geese are laying their eggs in this spot because their usual nesting place is being dredged by the city of Alexandria.

WUSA9 reached out to city officials, but they haven't returned our call.

Bicknell is not only worried about the babies getting across the highway safely, she is also worried rubberneckers may get out of their cars to get a closer look.

"It's actually a federal crime to disturb birds who are nesting," said Bicknell. "Don't touch them. They have a right to be there."

She just wants to see the birds hatch and create a home safely.

"Nobody wants to wake up one day and not see birds," said Bicknell. "I cannot imagine a world where we don't have birds."

The baby geese are expected to hatch any day.

According to the Welfare League of Alexandria, there will be people around to make sure the babies are protected and are able to cross the highway safely.

