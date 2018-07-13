ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A suspicious death in Alexandria on Friday is now being called a homicide. Pankaj Bhasin, 34, of New Jersey, has been charged with murder and is being held without bond in the Alexandria Detention Center.

According to police, the body of a Bradford Jackson, 65, of Alexandria, was found dead inside a business in the 1200 block of King Street at around 11:49 a.m.

Jackson's cause of death is unknown at this time.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the community.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Loren King at 703-746-6689.

This is the second homicide in Alexandria this year, police say.

