Water restored at Alexandria apartment after 3 days

A boil water advisory is in effect at the London Park Towers Apartments

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria city officials say water has been restored to an apartment complex after three days without it.

Residents at London Park Towers Apartments located at 5375 Duke St. are upset that they have no running water.

"The water outage is due to several breaks on a private water service line belonging to the London Park Towers Apartments," Virginia American Water said in a statement Wednesday night. "Even though it is not a Virginia American Water line, our team has been working to assist the owner as they make repairs and has offered to help with providing an alternate source for drinking water."

Some residents were seen filling water jugs from a nearby fire hydrant Wednesday night.

No other water customers have been impacted by the issues at London Park Towers.

One resident told WUSA9, "We're still hoping the water will be resolved sometime soon. This is ridiculous. Two days? Especially this community – there are a lot of kids and a lot of elderly. So, it's tough."

The building's air conditioning was also out Wednesday.

Building management is providing bottled water for residents. CERT volunteers are on site to help with distribution. @vaamwater water buffalo now on site as well. — AlexandriaVAOEM (@AlexandriaVAOEM) August 10, 2023

By Thursday afternoon, Alexandria City officials said all the valves were turned on and the water pressure it back to normal. A boil water advisory is in effect until officials determine through bacterial testing that the water is safe to drink.