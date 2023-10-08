Water restored at Alexandria apartment after 3 days

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria city officials say water has been restored to an apartment complex after three days without it.
Residents at London Park Towers Apartments located at 5375 Duke St. are upset that they have no running water.
"The water outage is due to several breaks on a private water service line belonging to the London Park Towers Apartments," Virginia American Water said in a statement Wednesday night. "Even though it is not a Virginia American Water line, our team has been working to assist the owner as they make repairs and has offered to help with providing an alternate source for drinking water."
Some residents were seen filling water jugs from a nearby fire hydrant Wednesday night.
No other water customers have been impacted by the issues at London Park Towers.
One resident told WUSA9, "We're still hoping the water will be resolved sometime soon. This is ridiculous. Two days? Especially this community – there are a lot of kids and a lot of elderly. So, it's tough."
The building's air conditioning was also out Wednesday.
By Thursday afternoon, Alexandria City officials said all the valves were turned on and the water pressure it back to normal. A boil water advisory is in effect until officials determine through bacterial testing that the water is safe to drink.
Officials warned people in the apartments of sediment build up. Tenants are being asked to remove filters on their faucets to deal with it. City officials say they will remain on scene until water is determined to be safe. Water bottles are available for tenants, and portable toilets were set up Thursday.
WATCH NEXT: 'We're together come hell or high water' | Neighbors band together to cleanup after storms in Fairfax County
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.