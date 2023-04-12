Police investigate inmate death at Alexandria Adult Detention Center

Investigators say Glenn W. Eubanks III, 33, collapsed in the dayroom of a housing unit after experiencing a medical emergency on Sunday.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Alexandria after a 33-year-old man collapsed and died while in custody on Sunday.

Both the Alexandria Sheriff's Office and the Alexandria Police Department are investigating the death of Glenn W. Eubanks III, 33, at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center.

Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, investigators claim an inmate collapsed in the dayroom of a housing unit after experiencing a medical emergency.

A deputy immediately called for help from the jail's medical staff and both attempted to save Eubanks' life.

Medics from the Alexandria Fire Department also responded. They continued treatment, but the patient was pronounced deceased a short time later.

He has been in custody since April 12, 2023.

The Alexandria Police Department is conducting the death investigation because this is an in-custody death.

The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office will conduct a review of the incident to ensure all policies and procedures were followed.

