Republican lawmakers geared up Wednesday morning for their first practice of the year at the baseball field in Alexandria, where a gunman wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others last year.

Despite the rainy weather, practice kicked off around 6:30 a.m. with added security and a larger police presence.

Lawmakers took to the same field they were on last June 15 when a practice turned into a deadly shootout for a few minutes. This was the first time the team gathered in this area since the horrific incident.

Scalise, who was wounded during last year's shooting was not present at the practice. He is still recovering from surgery.

The House Majority Whip and four others were injured during the shooting. Lawmakers reported hearing between 50 and 100 shots fired. After a gunfight with police, the shooter, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, was fatally injured.

The charity game is scheduled to take place on June 14 at Nationals Park.

Pre practice huddle for Republican congressmen @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/JbKAxnkmeW — Matt Gregory (@MattGregoryNews) April 25, 2018

