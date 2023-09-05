Giant in Alexandria increases security measures, says there's been an uptick in shoplifting

There's now only one way in and one way out for customers of the Giant on Duke Street.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Giant on Duke Street in Alexandria has joined the growing list of Giant supermarkets to take extra precautions against shoplifters.

On Tuesday, WUSA9 found that there was only one way in and one way out of the store for customers.

A sign was posted at the entrance with a message from Ira Kress, President of Giant Food:

You may notice changes to your checkout experience as you are shopping with us today. Due to crime and theft that we and many other retailers are experiencing across our market area, we have made several changes to our operating procedures to mitigate the impact of theft to our business. We know that these changes may cause some inconvenience or be disruptive to the experience you are used to, and I assure you we are making these changes out of necessity to prioritize the safety of our associates and customers.

We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure you receive an exceptional experience every time you shop with us and on behalf of Giant Food, we appreciate your patience and understanding.

Jo Joseph said, "I came here last week and this was not like that."

To others, the changes were a little less surprising.

"We've been coming here a long time and sometimes you can smell all kinds of things here. It's not as safe as it used to be," said Preet Kopko.

A worker told WUSA9 off camera that they've seen an uptick in shoplifting incidents recently.

"It's a sorry state of affairs. Whether it's petty crime or not it's still crime. It's starting to hit close to home," said Robert Hook.

Last week, WUSA9 found stepped-up security at the Giant grocery store on Alabama Avenue Southeast – both in the parking lot and inside where "closed" signs were posted at the emergency exit Thursday night.

Some told WUSA9 they believe this shines a light on a bigger issue.

"People just hungry," said Tyron Stubblefield.

"I just know they trying to get food they're not trying to hurt nobody. I just understand what they're probably going through," said Stubblefield.