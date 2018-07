ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- An 82-year-old man was found dead in Alexandria Monday morning, police said.

Jerry Scott, 82, of Alexandria was found around 7:14 a.m. with trauma to his upper body inside of a home located in the unit block of E. Reed Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Brad Cecchetti at 7030746-68058.

