ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Delays continue on the Blue line after it was temporarily suspended due to a power issue at the Alexandria Rail Yard, Metro said.

The line was temporarily suspended Tuesday morning. Due to track work, the trains had only been running between Franconia-Springfield and Arlington Cemetery. Riders should expect major delays on the Blue and Yellow lines through the morning rush.

Alexandria Fire responded to 3101 Eisenhower Ave. around 1:45 a.m. When they got to the scene they detected the smell of smoke. Crews found a large generator building in the yard on fire.

HEADS UP - For Virginia Metro commuters

- Trains are now running here at Van Dorn Street, after a generator fire near the tracks last night.

- Yellow Line to Greenbelt now operating with major delays @wmata @WUSA9#GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/DPKRuSnSim — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) August 14, 2018

Shuttle buses are being provided as best as possible, Metro said. Customers should look for alternate transportation if possible. There is currently limited shuttle bus service between Franconia and Van Dorn and King Streets.

